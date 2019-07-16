  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting two Pennsylvania state troopers at a Greene County hotel.

The suspect is identified as Jonathan Rexroad, 39, of Sand Fork, West Virginia.

Trooper Nicholas Richards and Trooper Dustin Fidazzo responded to a report of a man passed out in the hallway of the Quality Inn in Franklin Township at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Rexroad resisted arrest and had to be wrestled to the ground and tased once police arrived.

Trooper Richards suffered an injury to his right hand and was treated at a local hospital. Trooper Fidazzo sustained a small cut to his right elbow.

Rexroad allegedly admitted smoking marijuana and drinking moonshine after being taken into custody. Police say they also found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

