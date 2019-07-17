



From a public meeting about community development to a documentary about Haiti, there’s plenty to enjoy in Pittsburgh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Lower Hill Redevelopment Public Meeting

Join us for a public meeting and breakout session this Tuesday night. The Community Collaborative Implementation Plan offers a framework to collectively engage around shared goals and optimize the positive impacts of development. Licensed childcare will be available for children age two and older.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Energy Innovation Center, 1435 Bedford Ave.

Admission: Free

Brew House Association Benefit Dinner at Mad Mex

Join the Brew House Association for a fajita party to benefit the organization. All event proceeds directly support the association’s operations and programs, including exhibitions, prospectus and distillery. The night includes a full dinner buffet as well as one 16-ounce Dos Equis draft and a margarita per person, along with soft drinks and a dessert table.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Mad Mex, 220 S. Highland Ave.

Admission: $50

Yoga at Bay 41

Looking for some outdoor yoga? Join Olivia Saccameno from The Om Lounge for a vinyasa yoga flow class this Wednesday night. Participants will need to bring a mat, towel and water.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Bay 41, 4107 Willow St.

Admission: Free

‘1804: The Hidden History of Haiti’ Film Screening

This documentary comes from director Tariq Nasheed and chronicles the untold history of the Haitian revolution. Produced by the creator of the best-selling “Hidden Colors” film series, this film goes in-depth about the four principal players who were instrumental in Haiti’s independence.

When: Thursday, July 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Community Engagement Center, 622 N. Homewood Ave.

Admission: Free

