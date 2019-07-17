Comments
MARIANNA, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after their ATV flipped over on Main Street in Marianna Thursday afternoon causing them to get run over by a vehicle.
According to State Police, Tyler Raymond of Marianna was traveling on Rosewood Avenue and attempted to turn onto Main Street when his ATV rolled over, causing him to be thrown into the opposite lane of traffic.
A driver of an oncoming vehicle was unable to brake in time.
EMS treated Raymond at the scene and he was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
You must log in to post a comment.