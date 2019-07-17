PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– What if you didn’t have to wait at a register to check out at the grocery store?

The wait is over. Giant Eagle and Brabango have teamed up to create the first-ever, no-wait checkout experience in Pittsburgh.

Giant Eagle, one of the nation’s leading food and pharmacy retailers, along with Grabango, a hands-free technology provider, are partnering together to “enhance the shopping experience.”

Today is a big day at #Grabango. “We are thrilled to be announcing our checkout-free partnership with Giant Eagle.” – Will Glaser, CEO https://t.co/bqYMw0FkyD pic.twitter.com/gTcuDk8MXp — Grabango (@grabango) July 16, 2019

Waiting in the checkout line is the top complaint among U.S. grocery shoppers, according to a recent study conducted by Forrester Research– and the two companies want to fix that problem.

“Giant Eagle is committed to advancing technologies that create an improved, stress-free shopping experience for our customers while still protecting their privacy,” said Giant Eagle’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dan Donovan.

With this new technology, customers would go into the store as they always do, and the checkout-free system would automatically keep count of the total items each shopper has in their cart.

Collaboration on payment technology, app-based use, and tracking recognition are still being worked on to protect customer privacy.

Tests are currently running in a pilot Giant Eagle location.