PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, making two fresh desserts.

Caramel Custard with Fresh Fruit

Caramel:

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water

Custard:

  • 6 medium eggs
  • 4 drops vanilla extract
  • 8-10 tablespoons sugar
  • 1-1/4 pints 2% milk
  • Fresh fruit for serving ~ strawberries, blueberries, orange rings, banana slices, raspberries

Directions:

To make the caramel: Place the sugar and water in a heatproof dish and place in a microwave and cook for 4 minutes on high, or until the sugar has caramelized. (Or you can melt the mixture in a pan until pal gold in color.) Pour into a 2 pint (5 cup) soufflé dish. Leave to cool.

To make the custard: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Break the eggs into a medium mixing bowl and whisk until frothy.

Stir in the vanilla extract and gradually add the sugar, then the milk, whisking continuously.

Pour the custard over the top of the caramel.

Cook in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for about 30 minutes or until set.

Loosen the custard from the sides of the dish with a knife. Place a serving dish upside-down on top of the soufflé dish and invert, giving a gentle shake.

Arrange the fruit around the caramel custard and serve.

Serves: 6

Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

  • 9 ounces plain yogurt
  • 4-1/2 ounces milk (whole or 2%)
  • 8 ounces pulp from 3 fresh mangos, stoned and sliced
  • 4 teaspoons sugar, to taste (or you can use salt and cardamom seeds)
  • 1 tablespooncrushed pistachio nuts (for topping ~ optional)

Directions:

Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend for 2 minutes, then pour into individual glasses, and serve. You may top each drink with some crushed pistachio nuts, if desired. The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.

Serves: 4

