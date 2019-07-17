  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — The photo filter app, FaceApp, has gone viral, but experts are warning users to be cautious about using it.

FaceApp is an app that lets users upload their photos, and uses artificial intelligence to change their looks, either older or younger.

The app is Russian-owned, and also gives FaceApp access to your entire photo library.

As the New York Post says, that should serve as a warning to users. That means that your face could end up being commercialized — or worse.

“You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you,” according to FaceApp’s terms.

