Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lane restrictions will occur Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 on the Fort Duquesne Bridge while inspection activities take place.
According to PennDOT, the restrictions will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
On Thursday, southbound I-279 between the Ohio River Boulevard/North 65, Exit 1C off-ramp and main span will be restricted.
Then Friday, northbound will also be restricted at Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna North 28, Exit 1D off-ramp.
You must log in to post a comment.