PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is in just three days.

Pittsburgh is celebrating the historic moment in all kinds of ways.

MORE INFORMATION:

Many organizations around the region are hosting events and exhibits for the big anniversary, but Kidsburgh’s new guide shows how the Carnegie Science Center has a whole “Summer of Space.”

For more information, visit Kidsburgh.org at this link.