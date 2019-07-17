PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman spoke with today over the phone and remembered the life of fallen Pittsburgh Police Office Calvin Hall.

Officer Hall worked in Braddock when Lt. Governor Fetterman was the mayor. He said the world lost a good officer today.

“It’s senseless. Just absolutely senseless,” Lt. Governor Fetterman said.

WATCH: City Leaders Speak On Violence Of Fallen Officer



He said Officer Hall was what any community wants in an officer. He was professional and was proud to wear the badge.

“He served our community with merit, with empathy, and professionalism. He was a true credit to our force in Braddock and I’m sure he was for Pittsburgh,” the Lt. Governor said.

Officer Hall served the Braddock community for about a year-and-a-half before leaving for the Pittsburgh Police.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement Officer Hall was, “a man who was deeply committed to his public service.”

WATCH: Fellow Officers Speak About Calvin Hall’s Passing



That service showed during his time in Braddock. Lt. Governor Fetterman said Officer Hall was a peacemaker.

“That is totally consistent with kind of person that I know him to be and his character,” he said.

It’s looking to make peace that took Officer Hall’s life. According to police, Officer hall was shot in the back as he tried to end a fight while he was off duty.

“It’s just awful, but it makes a powerful statement for what he believed in and what he worked for,” Lt. Governor Fetterman said emotionally. “The awful part is that it cost him his life.”

The Lt. Governor said if there is anything that can come from this death, it’s learning the value of life.

“We cannot become desensitized to the crisis of gun violence that we have in our community.”

The Lt. Governor said they are looking for ways to honor Officer Hall at the state level.

Officer Hall also worked in the Point Park University Police Department. They issued this statement: