



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This summer, a quarter of a million people will attend events that are part of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

There are a total of nine events spread over 10 days. This coming weekend, it wraps up with the main events — including the races through the streets of Pittsburgh.

“I bought it from the sister of the original owner. It has 207,000 miles on it right now, but almost nothing on it is original,” said Mark Morrow as he gushes about his 1964 Mustang soft-top convertible.

He bought it the day he turned 37. Now that 55-year-old muscle car has 207,000 miles on it. It is one of dozens of beautiful rides scattered across Pittsburgh leading up the final weekend of the Grand Prix.

Maybe your dream car is a 1989 Mercury Grand Marquis. Perhaps it is a fully-restored, soft-top convertible. It might be something more modern like an elegant and powerful Porsche. Regardless of your taste, you will be able to find it this weekend at the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. It also is a chance to watch these cars race at Schenley Park.

Old meets new in downtown Pittsburgh as a number of Shelby Mustangs are part of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Races will be held this weekend at Schenley Park as part of the 37th anniversary of the event. pic.twitter.com/RKBav4OEj4 — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) July 17, 2019

“No other city in the country does a vintage race through city streets because of the cooperation it takes,” said Dan DelBianco, the Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. “We have a great team here with the Mayor’s office and [Pittsburgh] Public Works to make it all happen.”

This year’s poster child on the Grand Prix artwork is the Shelby GT-350 — a car designed, tested and raced by the legendary Chuck Cantwell.

Cantwell is one of many dignitaries in town for the festivities.

“It certainly gives you pleasure to have worked on such a thing,” says Cantwell. “You can be proud of your work I guess. We had a great group of people to work with and everybody worked together.”

For 37 years, money raised by the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has gone to the Allegheny Valley School.

Elizabeth Humphrey lives there and is serving as the Ambassador for the event this year.

“I live in a really nice group home with five other ladies, and I go to a program center every day and I have a paid job. It has helped me to learn how to live an independent life, so I can learn to take care of myself,” she said.

And it is made possible by nearly four decades of legendary cars racing through the streets of Pittsburgh.