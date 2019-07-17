



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police responded to a possible burglary at the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh.

The authorities announced Wednesday in a press release they responded to a 9-1-1 call of a burglary in progress at 41000 Bigelow Blvd. at approximately 12:20 a.m.

The police were alerted after key holders to the facility saw a male walking through the building.

The police were alerted that the male was seen on camera leaving before they arrived on scene.

Managers of the center conducted a walk through with police, but reported that nothing appeared to be stolen at the time, police said.

Authorities were then shown footage from a manager’s cell phone showing the male entering through the front door and walking through the main prayer room, the release said.

The footage then showed the male digging through a donation box before he was seen exiting in tan or white shorts. He entered the building wearing a baseball cap, dark t-shirt and red shorts.

Police believe the male changed clothes as the center keeps them for the homeless.

There was no sign of forced entry.