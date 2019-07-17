



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The SkyVue Apartments in Pittsburgh were cited by the city.

The building at 3333 Forbes Ave. failed to maintain a fully functioning fire alarm system, according to the inspection.

The Pittsburgh code violation was announced on Buildingeye, a website dedicated to tracking and mapping building permits, planning applications, business license activity and code enforcement in the city.

A re-inspection at SkyVue is July 23 and will be looking for a system that is in operable condition.