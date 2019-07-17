



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Testimony concluded in the non-jury trial for a man charged in the shooting death of a woman in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County District’s Attorney Office announced Wednesday that testimony concluded this afternoon in the case of Daniel Bizzelle, who is charged with the shooting death of Samantha Klavora in McKeesport on July 16, 2017.

The office said a judge will render a verdict on July 29.

The affidavit provided by the DA says Bizzelle is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and a firearm violation.

Bizzelle turned himself into authorities in 2017 after a warrant was issued for him in connection with the fatal shooting of Klavora along Fifth Avenue.

At the time, Klavora was standing next to a man who police said was the intended target of the shooting. He was wounded in the incident. Investigators suspect the shooting was in retaliation for the fatal shooting of a McKeesport man in June.

Klavora was shot six times.