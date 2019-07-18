



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will open cooling centers with the heat and humid weather approaching.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for Pittsburgh and the surrounding area from noon Friday through Saturday evening.

Air temperatures will reach into the mid-90s, both Friday and Saturday. The humidity will also be exceptionally high.

A number of centers will serve as cooling centers.

If you do not access to air conditioning or want to beat the heat, find the location of cooling centers below.

LOCATIONS:

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

412-422-6551

Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Avenue

412-244-4190

Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West End Healthy Active Living Center

80 Wabash Avenue

412-937-3068

Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Cornerstone

1217 7th Avenue Beaver Falls

724-846-6400 ext. 14

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Brighton Municipal Building

610 Third Ave New Brighton

724-846-1870

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Methodist Church

480 Jefferson Street Rochester

724-774-5304

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Uncommon Grounds Café

380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa

724-375-6141

Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Center for Hope

740 Park Road Ambridge

724-251-4899

Monday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (includes hot meal)

Outdoor swimming pool locations can be found here.

Spray Parks locations can be found here.