PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will open cooling centers with the heat and humid weather approaching.
An excessive heat watch is in effect for Pittsburgh and the surrounding area from noon Friday through Saturday evening.
Air temperatures will reach into the mid-90s, both Friday and Saturday. The humidity will also be exceptionally high.
A number of centers will serve as cooling centers.
If you do not access to air conditioning or want to beat the heat, find the location of cooling centers below.
LOCATIONS:
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
412-422-6551
Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Avenue
412-244-4190
Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West End Healthy Active Living Center
80 Wabash Avenue
412-937-3068
Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cornerstone
1217 7th Avenue Beaver Falls
724-846-6400 ext. 14
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Brighton Municipal Building
610 Third Ave New Brighton
724-846-1870
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Methodist Church
480 Jefferson Street Rochester
724-774-5304
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Uncommon Grounds Café
380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa
724-375-6141
Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Center for Hope
740 Park Road Ambridge
724-251-4899
Monday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (includes hot meal)
Outdoor swimming pool locations can be found here.
Spray Parks locations can be found here.
