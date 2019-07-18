Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver County man was sentenced in federal court for robbing a New Brighton bank.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday that Ernest Dewayne Taylor, 50, will spent 65 months in prison for robbing the Huntington Bank on 921 3rd Ave.
His sentence is followed by three years of supervised release.
According to the release, Taylor entered the bank on Aug. 17, 2018, passed a note to a teller saying he was armed and dangerous and demanded cash. He got $600 in cash.
