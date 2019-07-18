  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA)– The Moon Township Police Department said drivers should avoid traveling on Flaugherty Run Road.

The road was reportedly closed for scheduled maintenance between Becks Run Road and Shelbourne Drive on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 p.m.

Flaugherty Run Road was supposed to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, but there were unexpected issues that kept the road closed.

It will continue to be closed until further notice. PennDOT will be posting any detours.

