LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins great Marc-Andre Fleury continues to make fans smile on and off the ice.

Fleury teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN to grant a wish for a Las Vegas teenager who survived cancer.

Doron Coldwell, who is 13 years old, began treatments for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2017. Now, his cancer is in remission, Fleury’s current team, the Vegas Golden Knights, made sure Coldwell had a day to remember with the organization.

“#ICYMI: 13-year-old Doron met his hero, Marc-André Fleury, of the @GoldenKnights on #MyWish on @espn’s @SportsCenter! Check out it out below! 🏒 @MakeAWishSNV”

It started with a helicopter ride over Vegas, landing at the team’s practice facility, where Coldwell joined Fleury and former Penguins defenseman Deryk Engelland as well as forward Ryan Reaves. They the teen into the players dressing room, helping him put on his own gear. The team help a pregame introduction for Coldwell, who then took to the ice and skated with various Knights players.