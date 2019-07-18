



HARRISBUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Seventeen counties in Pennsylvania are part of an expansive water infrastructure investment.

Governor Tom Wolfe announced Wednesday the investment of $136 million for 17 drinking water, wastewater, storm water and non-point source projects in 17 counties across the state.

This project is all through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

“The approvals for these water quality infrastructure projects are an important component of our support for clean water in Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said in a release. “The funding provided by PENNVEST delivers the financial backing necessary for communities to make improvements that ensure potable drinking water, adequate wastewater treatment, and storm water management facilities improve our quality of life and strengthen our communities.”

The release says the funding for this project comes from state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants from the EPA and recycled loan payments.

A full list of the counties impacted can be found here.