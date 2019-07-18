PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police apprehended a fugitive on the U.S. Marshall’s Pittsburgh Office Top 20 Wanted List.
The Allegheny County Police announced Thursday that Martin Correll was apprehended on Tuesday at 315 Ohio Street in Clairton, Pa., after detectives watched him enter the residence.
Officials responded, and Correll was taken into custody without incident.
Correll was on the run since May 10, 2018, officials said. He is currently in Allegheny County Jail.
The 30-year-old was wanted on warrants of failure to register as a sex offender, delivery of a controlled substance, and a bench warrant for PA State Parole violations.
Officials said additional charges were filed stemming from a search warrant served on his residence, recovering a firearm, a brick of heroin, numerous pill and $1,500 in cash.
