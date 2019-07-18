NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One man is in the hospital following two fights and a shooting in North Braddock.
Police were first called to Electric Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting.
According to Allegheny County Police, it all started when the victim and another man got into a fight. A second fight between two women broke out at the same time, and shots were fired.
The 38-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name is not being released.
North Braddock Police recovered a weapon at the scene.
NEW INFO: Turns out the shooting we’ve been following is in North Braddock. Here’s what Allegheny County Police just released to @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/th8dFn5APf
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 18, 2019
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. Police say “no charges have been recommended at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
