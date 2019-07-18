PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Calvin Hall released a statement today.

“We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at UPMC Presbyterian who were involved in Officer Hall’s care. You worked incredibly hard to try to save his life, and for that we will be forever grateful.

We would like to thank all of officer Hall’s extended family — the men and women in blue. Your support, love, and kind words will be imprinted on our hearts forever.

To Mayor William Peduto, thank you for all of your love and support.

To Police Chief Scott Schubert, the support you and your officers have shown to Officer Hall and our family was above and beyond the call of duty. Thank you.

We also want to thank Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, Zone 1 Commander Christopher Ragland and Sgt. Joe Lewis, who was Officer Hall’s supervisor at Northview Heights, for your care and compassion. We will never forget all that you have done.

We want to thank everyone at the Northview Heights Public Safety Center. Officer Hall was so proud to be a part of a unit that was truly making a difference in the community. He spoke of his fellow officers and the substation often. We will not forget you.

To Officer Hall’s partner, Officer Reggie Eiland, there are no words that can adequately describe how grateful we are for the love, dedication and loyalty that you showed your fellow officer. You never left his side. You were there day and night, as were as so many other officers. We thank you, Officer Reggie, we thank you, Officer Joe Bucci, and we thank every other officer who showed their support, including the Chief of Police in Braddock, where Officer Hall worked before he came to Pittsburgh, who was there to support him and to offer his prayers.

There are so many others we want to thank, including those whose names we never learned. If we have forgotten anyone, please forgive us. But know that your kindness and devotion did not go unrecognized. We thank you all for working around the clock to support officer Hall and his family.”