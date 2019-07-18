By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday will bring sunshine and the start of hotter temperatures building in through the next few days.

Highs today will hit the upper-80s with the real heat dome arriving Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

An Excessive Heat Watch takes effect for our region Friday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. That means temperatures in the 90s will combine with high humidity to make it feel like triple digits (heat indices 100-104 degrees).

Please be safe and take precautions in this dangerous heat wave.

The heat breaks later Sunday night with showers and storms moving though to bring us a beautiful Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

