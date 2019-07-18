



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday will bring sunshine and the start of hotter temperatures building in through the next few days.

Highs today will hit the upper-80s with the real heat dome arriving Friday.

An Excessive Heat Watch takes effect for our region Friday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. That means temperatures in the 90s will combine with high humidity to make it feel like triple digits (heat indices 100-104 degrees).

As afternoon temperatures rise later this week, portions of the area are expected to reach Heat Advisory (heat index of 100-104°F) and/or Excessive Heat Warning criteria (heat index > 105°F). An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for noon Friday through 8 PM Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5qdROQefpR — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 17, 2019

Please be safe and take precautions in this dangerous heat wave.

Here is the expected maximum heat index for Friday AND Saturday. Please practice heat safety–limit your outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and make sure you, your babies, and your furbabies stay out of hot cars. #heatsafety pic.twitter.com/2TWgqoZTnh — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 18, 2019

The heat breaks later Sunday night with showers and storms moving though to bring us a beautiful Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

