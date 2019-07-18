



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The City of Pittsburgh is sponsoring a drop-off program for electronics and household hazardous waste in the Strip District that is set to start July 24.

This is the first program of its kind in the city since computers, TVs, and other electronics were banned from Pa. landfills back in 2010.

Mayor William Peduto and the Pittsburgh City Council approved the new program last year.

Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Environmental Services will partner with the Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling to accept all items at 3001 Railroad Street, Pittsburgh Pa., twice a week; Wednesdays from 3-8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All drop-offs must be scheduled in advance on ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling or by phone at 814-425-7773.

Some fees apply for most items. Pieces like TVs and computers will be 40 cents per pound.

A full list of other items and fees are posted here.