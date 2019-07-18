PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The charge of attempted homicide was dropped in the case of the 22-year-old woman who shot another woman inside a Walmart in North Versailles.

At the preliminary hearing Thursday for Rojanai Alston, the most serious charge was dropped, but she still faces a charge of aggravated assault.

If she is found guilty, she could do some serious prison time.

But her attorney Kenneth Haber is optimistic.

“I think the evidence will show she is not guilty of anything,” Harber said. “She had a gun and had to use it, but it was not criminal.”

On July 5 inside the Walmart, according to Haber, his client was shopping when she was approached by two women who wanted to attack her.

Harber said there was a verbal exchange, and Alston walked away.

“As the video shows, she was attacked from behind by both women,” Harber said. “She was cold-cocked. My client was punched repeatedly by both, and they attempted to drag her to the ground. She did have a firearm, she had it in her purse. … She purchased it legally and had a license to carry it.”

The alleged attackers did not appear at the preliminary hearing, and the Commonwealth brought one detective as a witness.

The Commonwealth also showed the surveillance video from inside Walmart.

Alston is out on bond and will be arraigned Sept. 4.