ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Thompson Run Road between Radcliff Drive and Evergreen Road has been reopened to all traffic about a week early after a damaged stone abutment on Thompson Run Bridge No.3 has been reinforced.
The southbound lane was closed on June 7 after it was discovered that storms had washed away part of the bridge’s abutment, making it potentially structurally deficient.
On July 9, the southbound lane was closed to create a work zone, but drivers continued to use the northbound lane to travel southbound, causing the road to close fully on July 15.
