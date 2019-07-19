Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fort Pitt Tunnel will be down to a single lane overnight Sunday through Thursday while crews conduct washing operations.
Starting Sunday, a nightly inbound lane restriction will be in effect from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. This will last through Tuesday.
Then, on Wednesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 25 a nightly outbound lane restriction will be in effect for the same time, 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.
Work will not begin on the outbound tunnel until one hour after any Pirates home game.
You must log in to post a comment.