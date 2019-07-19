Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly found lying at the bottom of the Highland Park Swimming Pool.
Police say the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. today. First responders arrived on scene to find a lifeguard performing CPR on a man in his 60s who was believed to not be breathing.
The lifeguard had pulled the man from the pool.
The man was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
Police say they don’t suspect foul play. Rather, they believe the man has an underlying medical condition.
