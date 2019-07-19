PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — July 19, 1911 is a date that will live in infamy for the city of Pittsburgh.

It’s the date that the letter “h” was added back into our city’s name.

Pittsburgh was named after William Pitt, a former prime minister of England who had Scottish roots.

When our city was named, it included the “h” to pay tribute to Pitt’s Scottish heritage.

But from 1891 to 1911 a federal commission decided that Pittsburgh should be spelled Pittsburg to unify cities across the country ending in “burg.”

Happy ”H” Day to…well, us! #OnThisDay in 1911 the ”H” was officially restored to the spelling of #Pittsburgh. Removed in 1891 in a federal attempt to unify ”burg’s”, we fought for two decades for its restoration. Today, we remain the only city in America to have our ”H”. pic.twitter.com/k3YfoIgq0u — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) July 19, 2018

Even today, the city’s name is commonly misspelled Pittsburg, because most cities and town in America use the German -burg suffix.

It took 20-years, but an effort by the mayor, city council and postmaster finally did the trick.

Many buildings built during this time leave the “H” off. Most famously, the Pennsylvanian Railroad Station @DowntownPitt. https://t.co/gGLR6eVgoq — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) July 19, 2018

On July 19, 1911, the government finally agreed and formally returned the “h” to Pittsburgh.