PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s esports team has announced a new partnership with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The multi-platinum Pittsburgh rapper is joining the Pittsburgh Knights as a strategic partner.

“The Knights are pushing the boundaries in the esports space with an experienced team. Being based in Pittsburgh, my hometown, a city known for bringing home champions, I am pumped to be a part of this moment in history kicking off another winning team for the city,” Khalifa says in a press release.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Knights)

The Knights are a competitive gaming team and part of a growing industry expected to make $1.1 billion this year.

Khalifa is expected to bring creative direction, marketing, live events and entertainment to the Knights.

