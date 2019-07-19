Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s esports team has announced a new partnership with rapper Wiz Khalifa.
The multi-platinum Pittsburgh rapper is joining the Pittsburgh Knights as a strategic partner.
“The Knights are pushing the boundaries in the esports space with an experienced team. Being based in Pittsburgh, my hometown, a city known for bringing home champions, I am pumped to be a part of this moment in history kicking off another winning team for the city,” Khalifa says in a press release.
The Knights are a competitive gaming team and part of a growing industry expected to make $1.1 billion this year.
Khalifa is expected to bring creative direction, marketing, live events and entertainment to the Knights.
