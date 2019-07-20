Comments
BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home and setting it on fire early Saturday morning.
According to Butler City Police, police and fire departments responded to a house fire on Broad Street just after 6:30 a.m.
When they arrived, a witness claimed they had seen a man coming from the back of the house while it was on fire.
Police identified the man as 24-year-old Victor Weltner. He smelled of smoke and had a cut to his left forearm.
An investigation found that Welter was intoxicated, broke into the home through a rear door and then set fire to the kitchen curtains.
He is being charged with arson and burglary.
