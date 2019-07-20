HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Burglary, Butler City Police, Butler County, House Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home and setting it on fire early Saturday morning.

According to Butler City Police, police and fire departments responded to a house fire on Broad Street just after 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, a witness claimed they had seen a man coming from the back of the house while it was on fire.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Victor Weltner. He smelled of smoke and had a cut to his left forearm.

An investigation found that Welter was intoxicated, broke into the home through a rear door and then set fire to the kitchen curtains.

He is being charged with arson and burglary.

Comments