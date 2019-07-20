PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer donated over $15,000 in baseball equipment to a local children’s baseball association.
On Twitter, the Pirates said Chris Archer recently visited the players from the Squirrel Hill Baseball Association.
This week, @ChrisArcher22 took time to visit with players from the Squirrel Hill Baseball Association.
He teamed-up with Pirates Charities and @goodsportsinc to donate over $15,000 of gear including baseball bats, gloves, catcher’s gear, and helmets for the players. pic.twitter.com/gfXjnM0pIC
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 20, 2019
The team says Archer joined forces with Pirates Charities and Good Sports to donate over $15,000 of bats, gloves, catcher’s gear and helmets.
In the video shared on Twitter, Archer says he’s been working with Good Sports for about 6 or 7 years now and is excited the Pirates decided to back the organization as well.
