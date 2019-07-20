HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer donated over $15,000 in baseball equipment to a local children’s baseball association.

On Twitter, the Pirates said Chris Archer recently visited the players from the Squirrel Hill Baseball Association.

The team says Archer joined forces with Pirates Charities and Good Sports to donate over $15,000 of bats, gloves, catcher’s gear and helmets.

In the video shared on Twitter, Archer says he’s been working with Good Sports for about 6 or 7 years now and is excited the Pirates decided to back the organization as well.

