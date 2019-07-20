FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An employee of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort was injured by a Himalayan Bear while conducting a “Safari Tour.”
According to Nemacolin, the bear reached through a wire fence, pulled the employee in and then bit the employee’s arm.
The bear was then ordered to release the employee’s arm and a nurse then stabilized the employee on the scene.
They were airlifted to a Morgantown hospital and Nemacolin is describing the employee as “alert and stable.”
“We deeply regret this incident. Our thoughts are with our injured associate, our staff and guests as we focus on ensuring they receive the finest medical attention and counseling,” says Maggie Hardy Knox, President of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
Nemacolin is arranging optional counseling for guests and staff that witnessed the event.
