KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents don’t pay overdue school lunch bills.

The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in Luzerne County’s Wyoming Valley West School District have prompted complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from local child welfare authorities.

The district says that it’s trying to collect more than $20,000, and that other methods to get parents to pay haven’t been successful.

County officials say children aren’t sent to foster care over their parents’ nonpayment of lunch bills.

In the wake of complaints, district officials say they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.

