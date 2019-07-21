HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm weather, sunshine, and a stroll down the third baseline at PNC Park sounds like a good Sunday at the ballpark, doesn’t it?

One fan may have taken that a step too far.

During the third game of the Pirates-Phillies weekend series, a fan jumped onto the field during the game and attempted to shake Phillies’ infielder Brad Miller’s hand.

Pittsburgh Police quickly intervened, taking the man off the field and escorted him through the stands in handcuffs.

The run from third base to home plate is usually reserved for the players only.

