



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm weather, sunshine, and a stroll down the third baseline at PNC Park sounds like a good Sunday at the ballpark, doesn’t it?

One fan may have taken that a step too far.

And folks, this is how you end up spending the rest of the afternoon in jail….. pic.twitter.com/GfqmrD8Evp — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) July 21, 2019

During the third game of the Pirates-Phillies weekend series, a fan jumped onto the field during the game and attempted to shake Phillies’ infielder Brad Miller’s hand.

Pittsburgh Police quickly intervened, taking the man off the field and escorted him through the stands in handcuffs.

Dude just walked on the field and tried to shake Brad Miller’s hand. Cuffed in the Phillies dugout and taken away: pic.twitter.com/l3AcBxiSLw — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 21, 2019

The run from third base to home plate is usually reserved for the players only.