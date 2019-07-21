HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMWorld TeamTennis
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:birthday, Heat, Local TV, Pirates Game, PNC Park, Tailgate


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s nearly impossible to escape the heat, but some creative Pirates fans have turned their birthday tailgate into a parking lot pool party.

Mike and Julie Wozniak from Murrysville are celebrating their 50th and 22nd birthdays respectively.

(Photo Credit: Julie Wozniak)

They say they’ve been celebrating all weekend, but it was way too hot at the Pirates game so they found their own way to cool down.

They rented a truck and turned it into a pool.

Turns out it’s a pretty big hit with the kids.

Comments