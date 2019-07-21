Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s nearly impossible to escape the heat, but some creative Pirates fans have turned their birthday tailgate into a parking lot pool party.
Mike and Julie Wozniak from Murrysville are celebrating their 50th and 22nd birthdays respectively.
They say they’ve been celebrating all weekend, but it was way too hot at the Pirates game so they found their own way to cool down.
They rented a truck and turned it into a pool.
Turns out it’s a pretty big hit with the kids.
You must log in to post a comment.