TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Firefighters and disaster relief services are on hand at a Turtle Creek Apartment Building where an electrical condition created smoke and caused the air conditioner unit to malfunction.

In a tweet, Allegheny County said there’s a low-rise apartment building fire on the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Turtle Creek.

There is smoke on the third floor.

A KDKA photographer reports that disaster relief services are on hand to assist the apartment building, which has a malfunctioning air condition due to an electrical condition.

