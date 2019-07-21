TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Firefighters and disaster relief services are on hand at a Turtle Creek Apartment Building where an electrical condition created smoke and caused the air conditioner unit to malfunction.
In a tweet, Allegheny County said there’s a low-rise apartment building fire on the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Turtle Creek.
Turtle Creek: Low-rise apartment building fire – 100 block Hamilton Ave; smoke on 3rd floor believed to be due to an electrical condition. 2nd alarm has been placed on stand-by.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 21, 2019
There is smoke on the third floor.
A KDKA photographer reports that disaster relief services are on hand to assist the apartment building, which has a malfunctioning air condition due to an electrical condition.
Disaster relief services is on hand to assist in this heat at an electrical condition in Turtlecreek. And air-conditioning unit malfunction, and firefighters were called to the scene. Stay tune to https://t.co/lI5TONLsS3 and @KDKA for updates pic.twitter.com/uKK5eFdKoA
— Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) July 21, 2019
