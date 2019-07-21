ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Central Pa. Humane Society is asking for the public’s help identifying a cat who was thrown over their fence and literally left to the dogs.

On Facebook, they shared a picture of the cat and her story.

They say the cat was tossed over the shelter’s fence and landed in between two dogs that were in the yard.

The woman who allegedly threw the cat then took off.

They say the cat was too scared to move, but a staff member was able to get her inside.

“If anyone recognizes this sweet gal please call us,” they say.

A pinned post on the shelter’s Faecbook page says they are closed to taking cats right now. At the time of the post, they say they have 246 cats all in need of homes.

The Central Pa. Humane Society can be reached at 814-942-5402.