DONORA (KDKA) — A 92-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex in Washington County.
Firefighters were called to Donora Towers on Meldon Avenue around 8 a.m.
According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the fire started in Lenora Brownlee’s apartment.
She was rushed to Monongahela Valley Hospital where she died.
Donora Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
