PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Keone Kela has been suspended two games by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team announced Monday in a press release that the right-handed pitcher will miss two games due to a violation of his uniform player’s contract.
Kela was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday before being placed on the suspend list.
Kela will begin serving his suspension Monday night, the release said.
The Pirates declined to further comment in the release.
