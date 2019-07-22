NEW YORK (KDKA) — Apparently Le’Veon Bell is tired of the criticism of his personal life and his work ethic.

The star running back went an Instagram rant discussing his beef with those who criticize his interests outside of football. Bell has released a number of music albums and has made it known that he loves to play video games and play basketball frequently.

The Jets back used other famous athletes as examples to explain the fact that other prominent individuals are not working or performing at all times.

“You think Beyoncé waking up singing all day,” Bell said. “She don’t go to work? She don’t act?”

Le’Veon experienced plenty of online criticism in his final months with the Steelers. The back sat out the entire season in 2018 due to contract disputes.

Now in New York, the media and fan spotlight is that much bigger, and it is interesting to see the veteran rant over what his critics are saying.