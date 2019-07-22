  • KDKA TVOn Air

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An amber alert has been sent out for a missing 4-year-old girl believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The West Virginia State Police say they are looking for Gracelynn Scritchfield. She was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia.

(Photo Credit: Amber Alert)

The Amber Alert says she is believed to be abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

She is described as a white girl with brown, blonde hair. Her eyes are blue, she’s 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

She was last seen wearing summer attire.

