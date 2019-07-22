Comments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An amber alert has been sent out for a missing 4-year-old girl believed to be in “extreme danger.”
The West Virginia State Police say they are looking for Gracelynn Scritchfield. She was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia.
The Amber Alert says she is believed to be abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.
She is described as a white girl with brown, blonde hair. Her eyes are blue, she’s 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.
She was last seen wearing summer attire.
