Allegheny County (KDKA) — Major flooding caused At least 7 water rescues Monday morning in Allegheny County.
The Allegheny County swift-water response team rescued at least 3 people at “Plum Creek Estates” in Plum and the surrounding areas.
Major flooding also hit “The Meadows” in Penn Hills.
Officials say that all of the rain overnight made the neighborhoods flood fast.
No injuries were reported and the rescues all went smoothly.
Two extra boats were there for backup.
A few road closures are happening due to weather damage:
- Saltsburg Road (Route 380) between Center Hill Road and Center New Texas Road
- New Texas Road between Route 286 (Golden Mile Hwy) and Kane Road
- Universal Road between Unity Center Road and Deborah Jane Drive
- Leechburg Road between Unity Center Road and Station Street
- Old Frankstown Road between Pierson Run Road and Beattie Road.
- Additional areas of single lane closures between Route 286 and Lindsay Lane
- Pierson Run Road between Trestle Road and Old Frankstown Road
- Anderson Lane between Unity Center Road and Anderson Avenue
The swift-water rescue team says they are on standby for any more possible rescues in the flooding to come.
