PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Eugenia Hall Miller remembers her last conversation with her brother, Calvin. She had no clue it would be the last time she would ever talk to him.

Speaking at slain Pittsburgh Police officer Calvin Hall’s funeral at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in Oakland, Miller described a recent visit to Pittsburgh, in which she and her brother were unable to see each other in person.

He repeatedly called her, saying “when is the next time I will see you? When will you be in town?”

Miller told her brother, “I don’t know but I will make sure I see you when I come into town again.” That was the last conversation she had with her brother.

She returned home July 13th and received a call from her son on July 14th, saying “Uncle Cal has been shot.”

She asked if Officer Hall was on duty at the time and her heart sank when she learned he wasn’t, knowing that he would not have had his bulletproof vest on.

“On July 17, 2019, we lost a son, a brother, a fiance, uncle, nephew and our best friend,” Miller said in her eulogy. “His compassion for others and the love that he had for his family was like no other. He was the rock of our family. He was the glue that held us together.”

Miller describes her brother as a hard worker, determined to build a bridge between civilians and police officers, and a big advocate for young people. “His goal was to protect and serve.”

She said he was well aware of the struggles that communities face.

“We are deeply saddened that we will never get to see his big, beautiful, bright smile that lights up any room that he enters.”

Near the end of Officer Miller’s funeral, his father, Curtis Washington, performed a song he started writing for his first born son but never got around to finishing when Calvin was born.

After the recent tragedy he did some revisions on it, in Calvin’s memory, “now your spirit will run free, free to run all over the world eternally.”