



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We now return you to your regularly scheduled summer conditions!

Well, that was fun wasn’t it? The “heat wave” (not really) is over with dew points back near 60 degrees this morning. The dew point is a direct reading of moisture at the surface or humidity, and the lower it is the better it feels during summer months.

The dew point can tell other weather stories, too.

Temperatures can’t fall below the dew point, so when it is near 70 degrees, your morning lows can’t fall into the 60s. High dew points also mean a better chance for downpours. So with lower dew points this morning, we can expect to see more comfortable weather both to start the day and for the afternoon with little to no humidity.

Also, rain chances will be back to normal afternoon summertime showers and not flooding downpours.

Looking ahead, rain chances will be low today and Wednesday, but KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he still has to insert at least a chance for rain in the forecast.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s with overcast skies through around 10 a.m. Partly cloudy skies after that.

If you are in the Laurel Highlands or south of I-70, you’ll have the best chance for seeing a brief passing shower or two. Any rain that you see will be brief. Most will be dry both today and tomorrow. Dew points are expected to stay near 60 degrees through at least Saturday. Mid-60 dew points after that, but nothing that screams “brutal heat.”

Smiley says he doesn’t see any big rain events over the next sevne days with only scattered showers on a few days.

