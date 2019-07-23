ROAD CLOSURES:
Check The Road And Bridge Closures For Officer Hall's Funeral
Family, Friends, Law Enforcement Say Emotional Final Goodbye To Officer Calvin Hall
Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers will say a final goodbye today to fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.
Plum, Penn Hills Residents Picking Up The Pieces After Flash Flooding
Many people are left picking up the pieces after Monday’s flash flooding.
More Weather
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Moving In, But Flash Flood Watch Remains In Effect
Flash flooding was an issue yesterday afternoon into the evening hours and the set-up will be similar today.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front To Bring Relief From Heat, Humidity
It's still muggy today, but a cold front is expected to come through tomorrow and finally cool things off.
More Sports
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
More
PTL Links: July 23, 2019
July 23, 2019 at 9:04 am
Filed Under:
King's Family Restaurant
,
Liberty Mile
,
Picklesburgh
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
The Mall at Robinson
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Picklesburgh
King’s Family Restaurants
Fleet Feet Liberty Mile
Kidsburgh.org
More Kidsburgh Reports
The Mall at Robinson
