PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volvo is recalling about half a million cars because the engines may catch fire.
According to Volvo, part of the engine is made of plastic and may melt.
Several people have already reported that their car caught fire, but no one got hurt.
The affected cars have two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines and were made over the past five years.
For more details on the recall, including a link to check if your car is affected, visit this link.
