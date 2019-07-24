



SWISSVALE (KDKA)– If you’re from Pittsburgh and you’ve never had a Battleship sub from the Triangle Bar & Grill, you’re missing out.

Thrillist recently named Triangle Bar one of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America, comparing the sandwiches to Pittsburgh legends like Mr. Rogers and Jerome Bettis.

Triangle Bar & Grill, in Swissvale, is home to the 2-footlong sandwich known as the Battleship.

Thrillist writer, Wil Fulton, described the sandwich as, “a military-grade assault of provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, and onion — topped with a heavy pour of oil and vinegar, with more than a few pinches of oregano, salt, and pepper.”

Whether you order a Battleship, a Destroyer, or a Torpedo, you’ll get a sub topped with all the right fixings.

“And perhaps no destination this side of the Strip combines two of Pennsylvania’s most prized treasures (the dive bar and the giant sub) better than Triangle Bar…Western PA loves their sandwiches — this is the land of Primanti’s after all,” said Fulton.

The famous sandwich, that was originally made for a bowling league team 70 years ago, has been a hot commodity ever since.