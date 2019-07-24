PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have activated pitcher Keone Kela from the suspended list and he will be active for Wednesday’s game against St. Louis.

Kela was initially reinstated from the injured list on Monday after being sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since May 8.

In three appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis, Kela racked up six strikeouts and during his appearance Thursday, he struck all out three Syracuse batters he faced.

To make room for Kela, Clay Holmes has been placed on the 10-day injured list and catcher Francisco Cervelli has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.