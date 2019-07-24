



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The young man from Syria facing federal terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh church was back in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 21-year-old Mustafa Alowemer was arraigned in U.S. District Court on terrorism charges.

He pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

Attorneys on both sides asked for three weeks for the trial, the Post-Gazette reports.

Alowemer is accused of planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center on the North Side.

Investigators say an undercover agent reported that Alowemer told him he was going to set off a backpack full of explosives on the side of the church.

Last week, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced that a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Alowemer. He is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device or weapon of mass destruction.

Alowemer remains in federal custody.

