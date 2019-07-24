Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — A kicker on the Pittsburgh football team is in contention to be tabbed as college football’s top kicker.
Junior placekicker Alex Kessman was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, announced Wednesday by the school.
Kessman connected on four field goals of 50 yards or more last season and has a school-records six kicks of more than 50 yards in his career.
The kicker has 146 career points and was a third-team All-ACC selection last season.
